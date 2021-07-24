Inside The Death Of Comedian Jackie Mason

Jackie Mason, longtime actor and stand-up comedian, has died at 93, his friend and lawyer Raoul Felder confirmed to The New York Times on July 24. Mason leaves behind his wife, Jyll Rosenfeld, as well as a daughter, Sheba, who he shared with playwright Ginger Reiter.

Mason's cause of death has not been confirmed as of this writing, but Felder did confirm to the Associated Press that the comic died in a Manhattan hospital after a two-week stay. Rosenfeld and Sheba have yet to address his death publicly, however, plenty of tributes have poured in, including a tweet from comedian Gilbert Gottfried. "One of the best," he wrote alongside a photo of the pair. "The Simpsons" executive producer Al Jean paid tribute too, writing, "We will very much miss Jackie Mason."

Following Mason's death, the public has been looking back on both his career and the controversy that seemed to constantly follow it.