The Truth About Vanessa Bryant's Wrongful Death Lawsuit Settlement

It's been a year and a half since Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash on their way to a youth basketball game at Bryant's Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, per TMZ. The seven others onboard also died, including the pilot.

Thousands of fans, players, and celebrities reeled over the loss of the NBA legend. Vanessa Bryant and her family received an outpouring of support from political figures such as former President Barack Obama; the governor of California, Gavin Newsom; and legendary NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among hundreds of other notable people, per Deadline.

Shortly before a moving memorial service was held at the Staples Center nearly one month after the crash, Vanessa filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the helicopter that crashed, Island Express Helicopters, per BuzzFeed News. In the 72-page document, Vanessa accused the company of negligence and asked for general, economic, and punitive damages.

So, what was the outcome of the lawsuit? Read on to find out.