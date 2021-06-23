Why Was Heels Star Stephen Amell Removed From A Flight?

Stephen Amell loves his wife Cassandra Jean Amell so much that they tied the knot twice! After getting married in December 2012, the couple decided to do it all over again in New Orleans in May 2013, according to Us Weekly. Stephen took to Twitter and wrote, "Feeling pretty lucky today." His wife (and "America's Top Model" alum) echoed his sentiments, adding, "You know what's fun? New Orleans."

Stephen appears to be very much in love with his wife and took to Instagram to reminisce on the early days of their relationship, writing, "November 2011. Can't believe I snagged this girl." Stephen and Cassandra also share a daughter Maverick (via Page Six), and they enjoy adventuring in British Columbia, leaf peeping in Georgia, and soaking up the sun in the Maldives.

Things may appear rosy, but Stephen and his wife are in the headlines for an unfortunate reason — keep reading for more details.