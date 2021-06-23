Who Is Steve Irwin's Niece, Rebecca Lobie?
Steve Irwin may no longer be with us, but his family still seems to be close. His wife, Terri Irwin, still works at the Australia Zoo, where she first met her now-late husband, as do their children, Bindi and Robert. However, it turns out that they have somewhat strained (or non-existent) relationships with various relatives. For instance, in June, Bindi took to Facebook (via the Daily Mail) to address what's been going on with her estranged grandfather, Bob Irwin. Claiming that her father's dad has "shown no interest in spending time" with her or her family and even sent back gifts that she's given him, Bindi continued, "From the time I was a little girl he has ignored me, preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me."
Adding that her mother, brother, and herself still financially support Bob, she explained, "He has never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart..." She ended her message by writing, "I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain. I have to choose to care for my own mental health now."
While it's clear that Bindi has made up her mind when it comes to how she's going to deal with the family drama, it seems like her cousin, Rebecca Lobie, has decided to do the same. But ... who is Rebecca? Read on to find out because it turns out that she also has a relationship with Bindi that might not be what you expect.
Rebecca Lobie went from khakis to the 'No Bra Club'
Rebecca Lobie is the daughter of "Frank Muscillo — who is married to Steve Irwin's sister Joy," according to the Express Digest. As for Rebecca, she was once another member of the Irwin family who worked at the Australia Zoo. On top of that, she "shared a close bond with her cousin Bindi." However, that now seems to have changed.
Rebecca left the zoo behind in 2015, and in the time since, the two cousins have drifted apart. They no longer follow or interact with each other on Instagram, which may be, in part, because Rebecca, or Becky, appears to have changed ... a lot. "Before leaving the family business, [she] had never shared a busty selfie and was only ever pictured wearing the family's signature khaki uniform," per the Express. Indeed, while her Instagram account used to focus on spending time with her two sons and baking, these days, she's ditched her brown hair for a blonde look, opted for much more makeup, and tends to post photos of herself in revealing outfits.
That's what she did not long after her cousin shared her thoughts on their grandfather, Bob. Posting a photo of herself in a short plaid skirt and crop-top that read "No Bra Club" showed off quite a bit of underboob, Rebecca wrote, "Just here minding my own business." She also added a heart and peace sign emoji, perhaps making it clear that she has no intention of getting involved in family drama.