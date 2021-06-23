Who Is Steve Irwin's Niece, Rebecca Lobie?

Steve Irwin may no longer be with us, but his family still seems to be close. His wife, Terri Irwin, still works at the Australia Zoo, where she first met her now-late husband, as do their children, Bindi and Robert. However, it turns out that they have somewhat strained (or non-existent) relationships with various relatives. For instance, in June, Bindi took to Facebook (via the Daily Mail) to address what's been going on with her estranged grandfather, Bob Irwin. Claiming that her father's dad has "shown no interest in spending time" with her or her family and even sent back gifts that she's given him, Bindi continued, "From the time I was a little girl he has ignored me, preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me."

Adding that her mother, brother, and herself still financially support Bob, she explained, "He has never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart..." She ended her message by writing, "I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain. I have to choose to care for my own mental health now."

While it's clear that Bindi has made up her mind when it comes to how she's going to deal with the family drama, it seems like her cousin, Rebecca Lobie, has decided to do the same. But ... who is Rebecca? Read on to find out because it turns out that she also has a relationship with Bindi that might not be what you expect.