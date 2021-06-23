Everything We Know About John McAfee's Death

John McAfee, creator of the famed antivirus software, was found dead in his prison cell on June 23, CNN reported. His death came shortly after the Spanish high court had authorized his extradition to the United States, where he faced criminal charges.

At the time of his death, McAfee was being held in a Spanish prison outside of Barcelona. He had been arrested in Barcelona in October 2020, according to Reuters, and was fighting the extradition, saying the case against him was false and politically motivated. McAfee had attempted to run for president as a Libertarian in 2020 but failed to get the nomination. McAfee was accused of failing to pay income tax on his immense wealth for four years, according to the BBC, and of concealing assets such as his yacht and real estate holdings.

The Spanish Justice Department, which delivered the news of the tycoon's death, did not include many details in its initial report. But here is what we do know.