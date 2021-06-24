Below Deck Med: Who Is Captain Sandy's Girlfriend, Leah Shafer?

Whether or not you agree with her firing of Hannah Ferrier on "Below Deck Med" in 2020, you have to admit that Captain Sandy Yawn is one of the most badass women on Bravo these days. Being a female captain in yachting is not an easy feat, given that the industry is still male-dominated, by her own admission. But luckily, Sandy has a loving girlfriend, Leah Shafer, by her side to help her get through the day-to-day. And judging from their comments about each other, this relationship is built to last.

In fact, Sandy has even gone so far as to introduce Leah to her "Below Deck Med" castmate Malia White during a trip to Colorado in May. In pictures on Instagram, everyone looks thrilled to finally have their worlds colliding. Malia commented on the post that it was "lovely" to finally meet Leah and the older women concurred. Sandy wrote in a comment on the pics, "It was so great to catch up and meet your friends! I had a lot of fun!" Leah also posted her own pics and wrote, "What a wonderful evening! Played [Topgolf] with my love @captainsandrayawn and Malia White and friends! So great to finally meet Malia in person, what an amazing soul!"

So who is Leah, and what does she do when Sandy's on charter?