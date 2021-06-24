Why Mark McGrath Got Emotional On The Talk

Lead vocalist of the rock band Sugar Ray Mark McGrath shared a personal story on the June 24 episode of "The Talk" and shed a few tears while doing it. Responding to the segment's topic of tough love experiences, McGrath immediately recalled a memory about his father sending him to a bootcamp at Camp Pendleton in California in the summer of 1984 or 1985.

McGrath explained that his father told him he needed a job by a certain date, or else he would have "something" for him. "I'm a Newport Beach guy. I'm on the beach. Surfing, having fun. ... Of course I didn't have a job on June 23," the singer recalled. "Next thing you know, I'm in the car on my way to a military camp in Camp Pendleton," he continued. "I'm like, 'Oh my God,' and I saw my dad's car just go away," he added.

McGrath admitted he "hated" his dad after the stunt, but knew it was the best thing for him. "It was the worst thing ever, but it helped me grow. I learned things," he said. "And it let me know things I never wanted to do in my future, and I kept some tools in my back pocket that I still use today," he confirmed.Then, his story took a tear-jerking turn when he was asked if he ever forgave his father. Keep scrolling to learn why Mark McGrath got emotional on "The Talk."