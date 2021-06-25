Below Deck's Captain Glenn Settles Sydney Romance Rumors Once And For All

Fans have finally received the answer to the puzzle they've been trying to unravel: whether or not "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" star Captain Glenn is dating his deckhand Sydney Zaruba.

Glenn had fans in a frenzy over his relationship status following his Instagram post on June 25 of him posing with Sydney. The photo was simply captioned, "I guess the news is out." The pair dating made sense, considering Sydney revealed on the "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" reunion on June 22 that she was dating a captain with whom she worked, as reported by Bravo. Fans had mixed reviews regarding the possible romance, with some sending merry wishes to the supposed couple and others being completely confused by the pairing.

It turns out that Sydney is dating a different captain, as Glenn changed his Instagram caption within hours to calm the sea of speculation. "And the news is: Syd and I are great friends," he added to his original caption. "And she's dating a captain A different Captain," he continued.

Fans and friends alike seemed amused by the mass speculation the post caused and left some additional comments once the rumor was debunked. Keep scrolling to learn what they had to say.