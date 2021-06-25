Did Prince Harry Really Reach Out To James Corden First?

It's no secret James Corden and Prince Harry have been friends for a long time. You might recall that days before Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry appeared on "The Late Late Show" for a special segment. The royal had reportedly "for years" suggested a collaboration prior to the February airing, according to Daily Mail, and actually reached out to the show, not the other way around.

"[Harry] said, 'We're coming out of lockdown, I'm in L.A., do you think we should plan something fun to almost cheer everybody up in a way?' " series producer Ben Winston told The Hollywood Reporter. "Obviously, as soon as you say something like that to us and our team, our brains go crazy." Corden himself had "always been very, very fond of [Harry]" and said, "There was a certain time in London if you went out long enough and ended up drinking long enough, you'd probably bump into Prince Harry once in a while."

While Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah was heavily promoted before it aired, Corden and his team opted to go a different route and release the segment without warning. "Everybody had an opinion of that Oprah interview and they hadn't seen it," Winston told THR. "We were like, 'Let's stay out of this. Let's just drop it and no one can write an opinion piece without everybody having the ability to see it and judge it with their own eyes."