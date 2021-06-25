The Tragic Death Of Blackalicious Rapper Gift Of Gab

Rapper Gift of Gab, who was half of the duo Blackalicious, has died at age 50. DJ Xavier "Chief Xcel" Mosley confirmed his death on the group's Instagram, writing, "It is with much sadness and a heavy heart I announce the passing of my friend and brother of 34 years, Timothy Jerome Parker aka The Gift of Gab. He returned peacefully to the essence on June 18, 2021."

According to the New York Post, the rapper died of natural causes but had kidney problems that required him to get dialysis several times a week. In 2012, Gift of Gab suffered kidney failure and was hospitalized for a month. He later recalled, "I thought I had the flu, but then I realized I couldn't walk 10 steps without being exhausted. I went through a lot of things mentally." The rapper later received a kidney transplant in 2020 and went on tour with Blackalicious shortly after. It was during that tour where he played his final concert, before the COVID pandemic.

Born in Sacramento, California in 1971, Gift of Gab met his future bandmate Chief Xcel in high school. The two eventually formed Blackalicious in 1992 and released their debut single "Swan Lake" two years later, per Entertainment Weekly. The Bay Area duo released several EPs including "A2G" in 1999, which featured their most famous single, "Alphabet Aerobics." Gift of Gab "is survived by two brothers, one sister, many nieces and nephews, countless friends, and fans across the globe," according to a statement.