How F9 Pays Tribute To Paul Walker

When Paul Walker died in a shocking car accident in 2013, fans of the massively successful "Fast and Furious" franchise, of which Walker was a principal star, mourned his loss and wondered where the series could be headed. At the time of his death, the seventh installment of the franchise, "Furious 7," had not wrapped shooting, with several more Walker scenes — as his character Brian O'Conner — to complete, Screenrant reported. Brian, after all, was the heart of the film's plot, with him and Jordana Brewster's Mia Toretto wrestling with the conflicting worlds of fast-flying race car antics and starting a family. After a four-month mourning period, Universal Studios announced the film would resume shooting in March 2014 using Walker's brothers Caleb and Cody to act as his stand-ins in addition to employing some fancy CGI footwork. "We came together and all felt the only choice was to continue. We believe our fans want that, and we believe Paul would want that too," Universal's press release read (via Collider), adding that they have now inducted Caleb and Cody "into our Fast family."

With the tear-jerking emotional tribute to Walker in the changed ending of "Furious 7" (which his character survived), fans now wonder if Walker will somehow make a cameo again. Enter "F9" — here's how the "Fast family" is honoring Walker in the ninth and latest installment.