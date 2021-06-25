What Derek Chauvin's Life Will Be Like In Prison

Capping a historic criminal trial, former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced on June 25 to 22.5 years of prison, ABC News reported. Chauvin — on trial for the May 2020 death of George Floyd — was indicted on counts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. According to ABC News, Chauvin was sentenced for second-degree unintentional murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years of jail time. As the outlet noted, Chauvin is "widely expected to appeal."

After a viral video showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes (while Floyd was handcuffed and on the ground) circulated in 2020, waves of protests swept across the country and the globe, with celebrities ranging from Nick Cannon to Ariana Grande participating and documenting the passionate outcries.

Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd said post-sentencing, "The legend will still live on. George isn't here, but his spirit is still here. Breonna Taylor is not here, but her spirit is still here. Eric Garner isn't here, but his spirit is still here," listing other Black individuals who died as a result of police violence. Meanwhile, Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams argued Chauvin deserved a life sentence. "What kind of message are you sending to our country? ... That you can kill a man in cold blood and get a slap on the wrist? " he said. But whether it's 22.5 years or a lifetime, Chauvin won't have it easy in prison. Here's what his life inside might look like.