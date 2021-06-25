What Derek Chauvin's Life Will Be Like In Prison
Capping a historic criminal trial, former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced on June 25 to 22.5 years of prison, ABC News reported. Chauvin — on trial for the May 2020 death of George Floyd — was indicted on counts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. According to ABC News, Chauvin was sentenced for second-degree unintentional murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years of jail time. As the outlet noted, Chauvin is "widely expected to appeal."
After a viral video showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes (while Floyd was handcuffed and on the ground) circulated in 2020, waves of protests swept across the country and the globe, with celebrities ranging from Nick Cannon to Ariana Grande participating and documenting the passionate outcries.
Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd said post-sentencing, "The legend will still live on. George isn't here, but his spirit is still here. Breonna Taylor is not here, but her spirit is still here. Eric Garner isn't here, but his spirit is still here," listing other Black individuals who died as a result of police violence. Meanwhile, Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams argued Chauvin deserved a life sentence. "What kind of message are you sending to our country? ... That you can kill a man in cold blood and get a slap on the wrist? " he said. But whether it's 22.5 years or a lifetime, Chauvin won't have it easy in prison. Here's what his life inside might look like.
Derek Chauvin will likely not be in General Population
We don't know yet exactly what Derek Chauvin's experience in prison will be like, but it's highly likely that he won't be safe being placed in General Population. Via Paradox, according to prison inmate Hannabal Shaddai, who is serving a lifetime sentence at the maximum-security prison where Chauvin was being held during the trial, the ex-cop isn't "safe in any prison population." Shaddai told Paradox in an early May phone call, "First of all, he's a cop. Then he did what he did... Best case scenario for him is he's going to get beat up a lot."
With Chauvin placed on suicide watch at the facility, Shaddai claimed that he was "complaining about people messing with his food." However, as Shaddai pointed out, "There's a camera in his cell... so I don't think someone would risk their job to do something to his food. Maybe a few correctional officers are sympathetic to him, but man, anybody who's human is going to be upset about what he did."
Chauvin was held in "a restricted housing unit separate from the general population" during the trial, per CNN. Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald told the outlet in late April, "He is on 'administrative segregation' status for his safety... Administrative segregation is used when someone's presence in the general population is a safety concern." It seems like Shaddai's speculation about Chauvin's safety was on the money.