Ariana Madix Teases New Details About Vanderpump Rules Season 9

After a year-long hiatus, Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" will be returning to TV in late 2021, reported Hollywood Life. The show that follows the personal lives and workplace shenanigans of Lisa Vanderpump's employees at her restaurant, SUR, will finally be back, and Season 9 will have more ups and downs than any season before, especially in the eyes of cast member Ariana Madix.

"It's peaks and valleys — very high highs and some moments that have just been very hard as well," she told Us Weekly. "But I think that means it's probably going to be [good TV]. Whenever it's really hard for you as a person, you can always assume it's going to be great for other people to watch."

While filming has been difficult for the remaining cast since the exits of Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni, it really isn't their absence that's affected Ariana and her colleagues. "It's because it's emotional moments...," she continued. "Everyone who is on the show currently are all people that I'm super close with ... if you do have a disagreement it's, like, you don't want to fight with someone you love. But you have to talk about it ... that's what can be really hard about it."

It turns out that the nature of reality TV has been getting to everyone, but, like Ariana said, it's sure to make great watching for viewers of "Vanderpump Rules."