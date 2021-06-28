The Tragic Death Of Former Skid Row Singer Johnny Solinger

The former lead singer of Skid Row, Johnny Solinger, has died just a month after telling fans he was suffering from liver failure. Solinger died on June 27 at the age of 55 with Skid Row's official Instagram announcing how "saddened" they were to hear of his passing. Alongside a photo of him holding the mic, the band wrote, "We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans."

The caption continued with, "Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us" — a nod to Solinger's late grandfather, Willard Jess "Scrappy" Smith, whom Solinger paid tribute to with his 2014 solo album "Scrappy Smith," per Deadline. Skid Row signed the message "much love" next to each of the band member's names: Rachel Bolan, ZP Theart, Snake Sabo, Rob Hammersmith, and Scotti Hill.

Solinger's wife Paula Marcenaro also released a statement on Facebook, confirming he had lost his battle with liver failure: "Johnny passed. I was holding his hand. He went in peace. Thank you all," per TMZ. She also posted a quote to her Instagram Story, which suggested she "will not get over" his death and "will grieve forever." A GoFundMe set up prior to his death — which raised $16,000 for his medical bills — will now be transferred to assist with funeral arrangements.