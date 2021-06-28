The Tragic Death Of Everybody Loves Raymond Actor, Max Rosenthal

Max Rosenthal, father of Phil Rosenthal (the creator of "Everybody Loves Raymond") has died. He was 95 years old at the time of his death.

The cause of death is unknown at the time of this writing, but Phil took to Instagram to share a touching tribute of his father, who portrayed the role of "Max" on the sitcom.

"Max Rosenthal passed away last night," Phil wrote on June 27. "As heartbroken as we are, we are so grateful that he was our dad, our grandpa, our friend, our favorite and funniest TV star, and the role model for how to live 95 years while being sweet, gentle, kind, compassionate and really really funny. Will have more to say, later. Lost the biggest influence in my life. I know you loved him too and I'm sad for all of us today."

He continued, "I love you Dad. You live on forever in us, your family, and the friends you've made around the world."

It's clear that Max made an impact both on and off-screen. Keep reading for more details on his life and career.