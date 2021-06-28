How James Corden Is Going To Change His Late Night Talk Show

James Corden has been lighting up the internet with "The Late Late Show" since 2015, and he continuously outdoes himself with hilarious sketches and celebrity guests. Corden is probably best known for his viral "Carpool Karaoke" segments, like his January 2016 drive with Adele that racked up over 238 million views on YouTube. And we can't forget about the time he sang with former first lady Michelle Obama — Missy Elliott even surprised them!

Corden opened up in a June "60 Minutes" interview about the segment's popularity, saying no one wanted to participate at first. "It was crazy," he said. "I mean, we managed to get Mariah Carey and I will always be indebted to her for saying yes. So I genuinely honestly don't know if we're having this conversation if she hadn't said yes. I think it's that important to our show." He revealed Paul McCartney was his favorite guest, adding, "It was just a– just a day I'll never, ever forget."

Corden might be riding high from the success of "Carpool Karaoke," but another segment of his show is under fire. Keep reading for more details.