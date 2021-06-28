What Justin Bieber Is Pleading With His Fans To Stop Doing

When you're a global superstar like Justin Bieber, fans tend to be ... obnoxious. Over the years, this is something Bieber has somewhat struggled with. During a 2017 concert in Manchester, U.K., for example, Bieber asked some overly excited fans if they could tone it down a bit. "Can you guys do me a favor? Can you guys just relax for about two seconds?" he asked (via People). Apparently, all the screaming was (understandably) getting a little annoying as he tried to perform. "I get it, I get it, but I'm like two feet away from you. And I can hear you," Bieber continued. "I appreciate all the love, it's amazing. But can you show it in a different way? Screaming is just so obnoxious."

One year prior, Bieber even announced that he would stop doing "meet and greets" with fans in order to prioritize his mental health. "I enjoy meeting such incredible people, but I end up feeling so drained and filled with so much of other people's spiritual energy that I end up so drained and unhappy," he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, as People reported. In the same statement, he admitted that meeting fans at concerts leaves him "feeling mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression."

Apparently, some Beliebers didn't get that memo, which recently caused the pop star to politely ask them to respect his privacy (once again). Find out more below.