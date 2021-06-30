The Tragic Death Of General Hospital's Stuart Damon

One of "General Hospital's" longest-running actors, Stuart Damon, has died at the age of 84. While it's unclear how he died, ABC7 entertainment reporter George Pennacchio tweeted on June 29 that the soap actor was "struggling with renal failure." Best known as "General Hospital's" beloved Chief of Staff Dr. Alan Quartermaine, Damon was also a star of other soap shows as well as a feature on the big-screen and Broadway, per Deadline. He first appeared on the ABC drama in 1977 and remained a series regular until his character's death. He won a Best Supporting Actor Emmy in 1999 for the show and even reprised his role several times as Alan's ghost.

General Hospital's EP Frank Valentini honored Damon on Twitter, sharing he was "an absolute legend of our industry." Valentini wrote, "On behalf of everyone at #GH, I want to extend my deepest condolences to Stuart Damon's family and all who loved him. Stuart was an absolute legend of our industry and he'll be sorely missed."

Other stars of the show also shared their condolences on Twitter, including Amber Tamblyn, who wrote that she was "broken-hearted" to hear of her television show dad's death. Tamblyn said, "He played my adopted dad on General Hospital for 7 years and he was the most kind, wonderful, loving, supportive person. He always made me laugh and made me feel safe on set. I love you, Stewy. Rest well now, my friend." Keep reading for more reactions to Damon's death.