This Is How A Meme Severely Impacted Dua Lipa's Career

On June 29, Dua Lipa graced the July/August cover of Vanity Fair, where she discussed her growth in the music industry. In particular, the U.K. pop star revealed that the "go girl, give us nothing" meme was actually sort of accurate. Apparently, she didn't adequately prepare for her 2018 BRIT Awards performance.

"It's one thing when people are mean about you, but you know that you did your best," Lipa said. "But it's another thing when people are mean about you and you know that you actually haven't had the opportunity to be the best because you've spread yourself so thinly in trying to do everything at once."

And so, Lipa saw the meme as a wake-up call. "You want to show that you're here to stay and you want to show that it's not just about one album or one big song or whatever it is." Then, the singer went on to explain how the meme made her want to go into rehearsal right after recording. "And then when I come in and I do the performances, they're all going to be amazing," she explained. "I'm going to prove to people that I can do this and that I'm here to stay."

It seems like Lipa's hard work has started to pay off, as fans are noticing her growth as a performer. "She went from go girl give us nothing to giving us one of the best performances on the Grammys, that's artistic growth," one fan recently commented.