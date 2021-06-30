The Huge Gift Ariana Grande Is Giving Her Fans
Ariana Grande is a super successful pop star, and one would think she would spend her riches on lavish vacations or luxury cars (after all, she does sing about her expensive purchases on "7 Rings"), but she also gives back, according to The Sun.
Per the outlet, she reportedly gave an Amazon gift card to each patient at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Christmas Day 2020. The father of a girl who received a gift card appeared elated, telling the Manchester Evening News, "I went to pick [my daughter] up and she was so excited. It's brought a lot of joy after everything that's gone in with the pandemic this year." Grande also spread the love stateside and donated Christmas gifts to patients and their families in the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, according to Billboard. It seems like she felt the holiday spirit!
The singer just gave another gift to her fans, but it's not what you think. Keep reading for more details.
Ariana Grande is giving her fans the gift of therapy
Ariana Grande is "giv[ing] away $1,000,000 in free therapy," she shared on Instagram June 29. Grande joined forces with Better Help, a mental health organization matching people who are looking for therapy with a licensed therapist. She seemed excited and hopeful about making a difference, writing, "While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn't fix that issue in the long run, I really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!"
She hopes the therapy will be a "helpful starting point" and those who receive one free month of therapy have the option to renew with a 15% discount for the second month. We're sure her fans are grateful for her generous gift.
Grande, who has suffered unimaginable losses, has been open about her own experience with therapy before, tweeting in 2018 that it "has saved my life so many times." "if you're afraid to ask for help, don't be. u don't have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma," she wrote. "i've got a lot of work to do but it's a start to even be aware that it's possible."