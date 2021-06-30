The Huge Gift Ariana Grande Is Giving Her Fans

Ariana Grande is a super successful pop star, and one would think she would spend her riches on lavish vacations or luxury cars (after all, she does sing about her expensive purchases on "7 Rings"), but she also gives back, according to The Sun.

Per the outlet, she reportedly gave an Amazon gift card to each patient at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Christmas Day 2020. The father of a girl who received a gift card appeared elated, telling the Manchester Evening News, "I went to pick [my daughter] up and she was so excited. It's brought a lot of joy after everything that's gone in with the pandemic this year." Grande also spread the love stateside and donated Christmas gifts to patients and their families in the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, according to Billboard. It seems like she felt the holiday spirit!

The singer just gave another gift to her fans, but it's not what you think. Keep reading for more details.