Donald Rumsfeld's Net Worth: How Much Was The Politician Worth When He Died?

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld was revered and highly criticized for his work under two U.S. presidents up until his death on June 29 at the age of 88. Rumsfeld served under President Gerald Ford from 1975 to 1977 and then served with President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2006, according to The New York Times. Anyone with knowledge of U.S. history knows that Rumsfeld was an essential political player who often tried to get other politicians to cross the aisle and make serious policy changes.

Rumsfeld is especially known for his role in the Iraq War following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Along with former President Bush, Rumsfeld helped usher American troops and the public into a decade-long conflict that resulted in millions of deaths including civilians and people serving in the military. Despite the difficulties and criticism of the war, Rumsfeld always stood by his decision to invade Iraq, saying, "It may well be comforting to some to consider graceful exits from the agonies and, indeed, the ugliness of combat. But the enemy thinks differently" in a 2006 speech, per The New York Times. Given his tenure as a career politician, how much was Rumsfeld worth?