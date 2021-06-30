Which American Idol Judge Is Seriously Lacking In Talent?

The long-running, popular musical talent show "American Idol" has had quite a few stars join its judges panel throughout the years. The show, which first came out back in 2002, has now had almost 20 seasons while also featuring a rotation of legendary celebrity icons. According to History, following its successful first season, "'American Idol' became one of the most popular TV programs in U.S. history and spawned a slew of talent-competition shows."

However, while "American Idol" is known for showcasing upcoming new talent, what really makes the show stand out from the rest is the interaction between the celeb judges and the aspiring artists. "American Idol" does a great job at finding the next music sensation because of the judges who are there to help push and mentor them. Per Goldderby, there have been a whopping 14 judges on "American Idol" over the years.

With so many superstars who've served as mentors and provided advice for "American Idol" contestants, we decided to find out who maybe wasn't the most talented person on the panel. In 2021, Nicki Swift asked 581 readers to tell us who is the least talented "American Idol" judge, and the results are not what we anticipated! Here's a hint: They were one of the original judges on the show. Keep reading to find out more.