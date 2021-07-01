The Truth About The Biz Markie Death Rumors

On June 30, several outlets reported the death of rapper Biz Markie. The news came after DJ Webstar reportedly announced that Markie had passed away due to health issues, per Revolt.

"Biz Markie has reportedly passed away at the age of 57," My Mixtapez tweeted. "He had been having increasing health conditions and was hospitalized last year as a result of diabetes complications. RIP." After news of his death broke out, Markie's peers such as Pharrell Williams and Talib Kweli sent out tweets honoring Markie, though their messages have since been deleted, per Newsweek.

Fans didn't hesitate to give their condolences either. "RIP to Biz Markie, one of the most powerful sources of positive energy on earth during my lifetime," one fan wrote on Twitter after the news hit the internet. "RIP BIZ MARKIE," another fan tweeted. "just a friend gonna hit different now."

However, the news of Markie's death turned out to be very inaccurate. Find out more below.