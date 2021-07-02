Lil' Kim Has Words For 50 Cent
Lil' Kim is no stranger to making a lot of noise with her choice of clothing, and she has done it again with her most recent ensemble — this time, at the 2021 BET Awards. After all, she is a fashion icon.
As previously reported by Vogue, the "No Matter What They Say" hitmaker made a statement with a blond triangular-shaped fringe that featured what looked to be a small Prada pin placed on top. Kim slayed in an all-white outfit from the same designer that consisted of a hooded bralette, skirt, and jacket, which she left to hang off her shoulders. In true Kim style, she looked very glam and accessorized with a matching fanny pack.
In the eye-catching attire, Kim performed a tribute alongside Monie Love, Rapsody, and MC Lyte to honor fellow rap legend Queen Latifah, who was receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. As of this writing, over 1 million people have watched the performance on YouTube, and it's clear they love the medley. However, Kim's appearance became a topic of discussion — and it seems like her "Magic Stick" collaborator 50 Cent was mocking the star on Instagram. Here's how she responded.
Lil' Kim put 50 Cent on blast
Earlier this week, 50 Cent uploaded a snapshot to Instagram that compared Lil' Kim's BET Awards performance look to an owl. The "21 Questions" hitmaker appeared to be mocking her in his caption, writing, "who did this s***, this ain't right." Kim re-posted the same pic to her Instagram account and laughed at the comparison, writing, "The accuracy. Hilarious. I ain't bothered not one bit. My family & friends more mad than me," with lots of crying-laughing emojis. However, she wasn't shy about putting 50 Cent in his place after he tried to shade the rap icon.
"S*** like this don't move me one way or another cause I'm still a bad bitch that ni**az, b****es, mommies, daughters, and aunties still want to be till this day and I love it!!," the Grammy Award winner continued, adding, "@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go."
Kim promoted her upcoming memoir, "The Queen Bee," and mentioned that she will have more to say about 50 Cent in her book. "50cent, I address that situation all in my book coming in November. Make sure you go get it. Pre-orders available now," she wrote. We were already excited to read this book, but now we can't wait!