Lil' Kim Has Words For 50 Cent

Lil' Kim is no stranger to making a lot of noise with her choice of clothing, and she has done it again with her most recent ensemble — this time, at the 2021 BET Awards. After all, she is a fashion icon.

As previously reported by Vogue, the "No Matter What They Say" hitmaker made a statement with a blond triangular-shaped fringe that featured what looked to be a small Prada pin placed on top. Kim slayed in an all-white outfit from the same designer that consisted of a hooded bralette, skirt, and jacket, which she left to hang off her shoulders. In true Kim style, she looked very glam and accessorized with a matching fanny pack.

In the eye-catching attire, Kim performed a tribute alongside Monie Love, Rapsody, and MC Lyte to honor fellow rap legend Queen Latifah, who was receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. As of this writing, over 1 million people have watched the performance on YouTube, and it's clear they love the medley. However, Kim's appearance became a topic of discussion — and it seems like her "Magic Stick" collaborator 50 Cent was mocking the star on Instagram. Here's how she responded.