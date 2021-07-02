Olympic Hopeful Sha'Carri Richardson Speaks Out After Testing Positive For Marijuana

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson is owning her mistakes after testing positive for marijuana, potentially putting her dreams of going to the Tokyo Olympic Games in jeopardy.

The news of her positive results comes after the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Oregon, where recreational marijuana use is legal, just one month prior, per People. However, using the substance goes against the sport's policy. Despite winning the women's 100m the same day of her failed test, she was suspended from the sport for one month, beginning on June 28. Meanwhile, the Olympic Games are set to get underway on July 23.

Seemingly addressing her suspension, Richardson took to Twitter on July 1, writing, "I am human." She later opened up about the ordeal in detail while speaking with Savannah Guthrie on the July 2 episode of the "Today" show.

"I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do and what I'm allowed not to do, and I still made that decision," she admitted. "But I'm not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case." Keep scrolling to see what else she said.