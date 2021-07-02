Will Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Have More Kids? Here's What He Had To Say

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in June, and the actor shared what makes his marriage work.

"Communicate. Listen, listen to your partner with intention. Care about each other's feelings and support one another and just listen," he told ET Online. He also planned to celebrate their special day with diamonds and burgers from In-N-Out, according to People. Sounds like the perfect anniversary to us! Pratt also mentioned in a separate interview with ET that he was "very blessed" his wife came to visit him on the set of his new movie, adding, "She takes such good care of me."

The couple welcomed daughter Lyla in August 2020, and Pratt gushed over his wife on her first Mother's Day in May 2021. He took to Instagram and wrote, "Thank you for everything you do for us." It's clear the couple are on cloud nine, but will they add more kids to their brood in the future? Keep reading for more details.