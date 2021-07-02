The Trump Kids' Reaction To Jill Biden's Vogue Cover Has The Internet In A Frenzy

Dr. Jill Biden's Vogue magazine cover certainly sparked a lot of conversation, and not just because the first lady looks gorgeous (which she does). It was also a return to Vogue's tradition of featuring the first lady on the cover — which it had pointedly skipped for former first lady Melania Trump. (For what it's worth, Melania Trump's former bestie Stephanie Winston Wolkoff wrote in her book, "Melania and Me," that Trump actually was approached by Vogue for a profile and photoshoot in 2017, but that she turned them down when they couldn't guarantee her the cover, SheKnows noted.)

The Vogue cover photo shows Dr. Biden wearing a dark blue, floral-patterned dress and leaning against a White House railing. The magazine's profile, meanwhile, talks about Dr. Biden's experience as a teacher and a working first lady. But not everyone was happy with the magazine feature.

Some of the Trump children sounded off about the supposed injustice of Biden's Vogue cover. Donald Trump Jr., in his usual style, posted a cruelly photoshopped version of the image to his Instagram. Meanwhile, Lara Trump (Eric Trump's wife) went on Fox News to rail about the "biased" media (via The Independent). Here's how that went down.