James Charles Details His 'Wake Up Call' Amidst Controversy

James Charles has returned to YouTube to address the controversy that caused him to take a months-long social media hiatus. Allegations that he was grooming impressionable underage boys (per BBC) swirled in the beginning of 2021, and in April, the social media star posted an apology video that wasn't well received by fans. Now, the makeup guru is taking another shot at setting the record straight.

"After I posted my last video, which was holding myself accountable, I felt as though it was really, really important for me to hold myself accountable and take a major, major step away and do a lot of behind-the-scenes until I was ready to come back," he stated. The apology video he referred to has since been deleted from his YouTube account. "This has been the worst, but most important wake up call of my entire life for a lot of different reasons," he added.

"I realized at the end of the day as the adult and the person with the platform, it was 1000% my responsibility to be doing my due diligence and checking into the people that I was speaking to," he continued. "And I failed to do that, and that really, really sucks." James added that while he "absolutely did not groom" anyone, he knows many people were affected by the situation and wanted to apologize.

James then assured people that he has been working on himself since his drama with Tati Wetsbrook in 2019, and detailed how he is making more changes following his latest controversy.