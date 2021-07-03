Everything We Know About Selena Gomez's Swimsuit Line

Selena Gomez, with her continued influence on both Millennials and Generation Z, has conquered the beauty industry with her Rare Beauty brand — and now she plans to tiptoe into fashion via her swimsuit line. Per Refinery29, Gomez, an outspoken advocate for mental wellness, launched Rare Beauty in 2018 with hopes that it would merge "the worlds of beauty and mental health."

The socially conscientious entrepreneur told the outlet, "When you're feeling a certain way inside, there's always a part of you that reflects on the outside. That's even more true in the age of social media, when self-scrutiny is all but unavoidable." Moreover, Gomez alluded to her autoimmune disease, lupus, helping inspire this specific approach to her cosmetics and skincare line. "I've had weight issues and inflammation, and I deal with my medical stuff, and for me, that's when mental health and feeling good comes into play," Gomez said.

Rare Beauty — for all its aesthetically pleasing lines of lipsticks, eyeshadows, and "48 shades of foundation" (per Refinery29) — certainly delivered on the tastemaker's vow to use such products for social good. The brand's Rare Impact Fund's GoFundMe page has a goal of reaching $100 million to support mental health initiatives in underprivileged communities over the next 10 years. "Mental health has always been personal for me ... it's something I am constantly working on and I hope I can help others, too," she wrote. Let's see if Gomez's swimwear line will follow suit. Keep reading!