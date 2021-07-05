Jack Dylan Grazer Opens Up About His Sexuality

Jack Dylan Grazer has spoken candidly about his sexuality and his preferred pronouns during a very candid question and answer session on social media. Fans will recognize the teenage actor from his multiple big movie roles, including playing Eddie in the 2017 horror movie "It" and it's 2019 sequel. He also played Freddie alongside Zachary Levi in "Shazam!", and voiced Alberto in the Disney/Pixar movie, "Luca."

Grazer, who has a close friend in Mena Suvari, has also popped up multiple times on the small screen. He played Frazer in the HBO show "We Are Who We Are" and a young Riley in the CBS series "Me, Myself & I."

But it's his connection to "Luca" that has some fans so excited about his candid sexuality talk, as many have discussed the movie's connections to the LGBTQ+ community. Director Enrico Casarosa has suggested the storyline of the movie isn't necessarily about romantic relationships, telling Digital Spy, "I was really keen to talk about a friendship before girlfriends and boyfriends comes in to complicate things," though producer Andrea Warren added it's also about "openness and showing oneself" and "community acceptance."

So, what is Grazer saying about his sexuality? Read on for all the details.