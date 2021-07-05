Is This How The Royal Family Felt About Meghan Markle Early On?

There have long been rumors that the royal family doesn't like Meghan Markle, and that things with Prince Harry really started going south once she came into the picture. The couple always seemed to put on happy faces as they took part in various events with Harry's family — and the royals did the same. After Harry and Meghan got engaged, Insider reported that Queen Elizabeth broke from royal protocol by inviting Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, to Christmas at Sandringham, which was another sign that things were going swimmingly, and that everyone was just one big happy family. But, that may have not been the case.

About a year later, the public saw a very different side of the coin when Meghan spoke with ITV's Tom Bradby. "I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair and that's the part that's really hard to reconcile," she said, according to Harper's Bazaar. "...It's not enough to just survive something, right? That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive, you've got to feel happy. I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I tried, I really tried. But I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging," she added.

So, how did the royal family really feel about Meghan early on? Keep reading to find out.