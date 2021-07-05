Here's What Cardi B Almost Got Tattooed On Her Face

Rappers are known for sporting eye-catching tattoos and piercings, and Cardi B is no different. The "WAP" star counts at least 10 tats, including her sister's name, Hennessy, on her arm and a colorful back tattoo. The latter, in particular, took her several months to finish, as she told fans on Instagram in May 2020. Sharing a clip of her new ink, Cardi wrote, "Okay guys! Soooo here it is! It took me several months but I'm finally finished. This is my back tattoo!"

She continued, "It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh." Her thigh originally sported a peacock tattoo, which has now been covered by colorful flowers. "Thank you @jamie_schene," Cardi continued, thanking the tattoo artist behind the new ink, Jamie Schene. Later, Schene took to social media to explain the process behind Cardi's massive tat. "60+ hours, more than 10 cities, it was an awesome project and a crazy experience," he wrote on Instagram, sharing the same clip as Cardi. "Thanks for the dedication, strength, and hospitality."

However, there's one tattoo the rapper almost got done... and it was supposed to go on her face. Scroll on to read more.