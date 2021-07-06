Below Deck's Mzi 'Zee' Dempers Talks Yachty Party Life - Exclusive
After the crew member chaos and interpersonal dysfunction of the drama-filled fifth season of "Below Deck Mediterranean," fans might've been worried about what the future had in store for the summertime Bravo hit. But while it's true that the controversial departure of chief steward Hannah Ferrier was a shock, the world of ultra-high-end charter vessels waits for no yachtie, and "Below Deck Med" season six features a full slate of new faces eager for the challenges of working onboard a superyacht while living for that party life after the guests have departed for home.
With a handful of new crew members climbing aboard for season six of "Below Deck Mediterranean," Bravo must have known the teaser trailer for the latest voyage would need to pop off like hot boat summer — which is probably how it came to be that new cast member Mzi "Zee" Dempers was introduced with his falling backward off of a cement wall in a fit of soused hilarity. We watch "Below Deck Med" for a lot of reasons — the high stakes of operating what amounts to a five-star hotel at sea, the often volatile dynamic between captain and crew — but as the title says, it's what goes down after dark in the crew mess and on jaunts to shore to blow off some steam where the action really is. In this exclusive Nicki Swift interview, Zee gives us the scoop on what it's like when partying is part of the job.
Zee is ready when it's time to tap off
This season, as he brings his sunny disposition and magnetic charm aboard the Lady Michelle, new deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers is ready to bring his dedication to work and inclination for partying to the yachtie ranks.
"I think with any industry that you go into, partying is going to be involved," Zee tells us. "Because after work, you tap off and you want to release a little bit. So I definitely think that it's a part of everything. Not necessarily just yachting, but I think in yachting, it's a lot more highlighted, because at times you can go a good couple months without having any off time. So when you get that chance to go grab a beer with the crew or do something, actually like, 'Yes, it's time.'"
As for those boat-mances that so often seem to be part of yachtie life, Zee was coyer. "I mean, it's difficult to fight love," he said. "The heart wants what the heart wants. And at times, obviously, it can make and break situations, obviously because you're living in such close quarters. So I think boat romances are a little bit more difficult to navigate than a relationship in real life. But I do think it's part of life. So it's going to happen whether you like it or not at times." And if it happens to Zee? "I'm the type of person to just roll the dice and go with it."
"Below Deck Mediterranean" airs Mondays on Bravo. All-new episodes will be available on Peacock one week early, starting June 21.