Below Deck's Mzi 'Zee' Dempers Talks Yachty Party Life - Exclusive

This season, as he brings his sunny disposition and magnetic charm aboard the Lady Michelle, new deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers is ready to bring his dedication to work and inclination for partying to the yachtie ranks.

"I think with any industry that you go into, partying is going to be involved," Zee tells us. "Because after work, you tap off and you want to release a little bit. So I definitely think that it's a part of everything. Not necessarily just yachting, but I think in yachting, it's a lot more highlighted, because at times you can go a good couple months without having any off time. So when you get that chance to go grab a beer with the crew or do something, actually like, 'Yes, it's time.'"

As for those boat-mances that so often seem to be part of yachtie life, Zee was coyer. "I mean, it's difficult to fight love," he said. "The heart wants what the heart wants. And at times, obviously, it can make and break situations, obviously because you're living in such close quarters. So I think boat romances are a little bit more difficult to navigate than a relationship in real life. But I do think it's part of life. So it's going to happen whether you like it or not at times." And if it happens to Zee? "I'm the type of person to just roll the dice and go with it."

"Below Deck Mediterranean" airs Mondays on Bravo. All-new episodes will be available on Peacock one week early, starting June 21.