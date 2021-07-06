The Tragic Death Of TikTok Star Swavy

TikTok sensation Matima Miller, better known by his username @Babyface.S (or as fans called him, "Swavy"), has died at 19, The New York Post reported. Though not "officially confirmed by authorities" at this time of writing, the Delaware-based entertainer's friend Damaury Mikula confirmed in a July 5 YouTube video that Miller was the unidentified male the Wilmington, Del. Police Department reported as fatally shot that morning (via Delaware Online). According to the Delaware outlet, Miller was discovered with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital where he died.

In his video titled "Rest up Bro," Mikaula tearfully said, "Yeah, my friend Swavy, man — he got shot ... Seeing him get taken out. Don't make me say this, bro. It don't make no sense." As Delaware Online noted, Miller's reported death by gunshot raises Wilmington's homicide count to 16 this year, with him being the second TikTok star in under two weeks to die, with the platform's India-based Siya Kakkar committing suicide in late June.

As Mikula continued in his friend's tribute, "I know you can't hear in the real world right now but you're up there looking down. I'm about to go hard for you, bro ... You were so innocent." Here is what else the social media star's friend and fans had to say about Miller's unexpected death.