The Real Reason Prince Harry Was Frustrated With The Royal Family Before Meeting Meghan Markle

Over the past several months, there have been numerous reports that Meghan Markle was the one to sort of force Harry to leave his life as a member of the British royal family behind. In fact, royal photographer Arthur Edwards recently said that he believes that Meghan always had "no intention" of living out her life in the UK, according to Marie Claire. A similar report by The Sun claims that Prince William felt as though Meghan had an "agenda." However, it seems that there's way more to it.

Prince Harry has made it clear that he's known that royal life wasn't for him for quite some time. In the May 13 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Harry shared that he had doubts about his future within the monarchy starting in his 20s. "I was in my early twenties and I was thinking I don't want this job, I don't want to be here. I don't want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum, how am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know it's going to happen again. I've seen behind the curtain, I've seen the business model and seen how this whole thing works and I don't want to be part of this," Harry told Shepard.

On July 6, the Mirror published some new information that seems to confirm that Harry was frustrated with the royal family before he even met Meghan. Read on to find out the reason.