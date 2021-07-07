How Does Megan Fox Really Feel About Brian Austin Green's Girlfriend?

Megan Fox and her rocker boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly have made headlines from the moment they first coupled up in May 2020. Per Elle, Fox left her husband of 10 years for the "Bloody Valentine" singer, and it's been red carpet PDA and soulmate talk ever since. Gushing over the pair's instant connection on the set of their film "Midnight in the Switchgrass," Fox said on the "Give them Lala ... With Randall" podcast in July 2021 (via Entertainment Tonight) that she believed they were meant-to-be.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she revealed. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think." Kelly admitted to being similarly smitten, telling the podcast that he was "waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day ... to catch one glimpse of eye contact."

In the midst of all this true love talk, Green was left blindsided. He had a short-lived fling with model Courtney Stodden, before meeting dancer Sharna Burgess in December 2020 — and now, it seems as though it's finally his turn to flaunt his happiness for the cameras. But what does Fox think about Green's new girlfriend?