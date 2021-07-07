The Tragic Death Of Robert Downey Sr.

Robert Downey Sr., father of actor Robert Downey Jr., has died. He was 85 years old at the time of his death, according to the New York Post. He reportedly "died in his sleep" after dealing with Parkinson's disease for five years.

His son, Robert Jr., penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram: "RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021...Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout..According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Robert Downey Sr. was quite accomplished — he served in the army, played minor league baseball, was a Golden Gloves champion, and an off-off Broadway playwright before he even turned 22, according to his IMDb. It's clear Robert Sr. had a drive to succeed, so keep reading for more details on his accomplished career.