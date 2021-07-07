The Real Reason NCIS: New Orleans Was Cancelled

"NCIS" stans were dealt a major blow when "NCIS: New Orleans" wrapped for good in May after seven long seasons. As reported by Deadline, the Big Easy-style series conceived by Gary Glasberg and produced by Scott Bakula was the newest in the "NCIS" family at the time of its finale. Besides Bakula, cast members of the CBS franchise included Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell, Chelsea Field, and CCH Pounder.

As to be expected, when asked about the show's ending, Bakula appeared nostalgic. "Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way," Bakula said (via Deadline). "I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years," he added.

Executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash also expressed mixed emotions about the series wrapping. "It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes. As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn't be prouder of the work we've done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years."

But what was the reason behind the show getting the ax? Keep reading after the jump to find out.