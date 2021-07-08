What Did Queen Elizabeth Just Tell Soap Opera Stars?

Queen Elizabeth II has met thousands of people during her time on the throne and with that comes the gift of small talk. However, there are times when she needs to exit the situation and simply move on.

According to an April 2020 Page Six report, if Elizabeth starts spinning her wedding ring or puts her bag on the floor, she's ready to make a beeline for the nearest door. If she's finished with a conversation, she will simply move her handbag to the opposite arm, per People. Should you call out to the queen in the street, she would allegedly "pretend she didn't hear" you to be polite, according to Insider. But, if you really want to grab her attention, bringing a picture of a corgi — or even your own — is your best bet. According to the royal website, "Your Majesty" or "ma'am" are her proper greetings.

Thus, it's clear that the queen is usually stoic, so when she opens up, everyone pays attention. Keep reading to see what we mean.