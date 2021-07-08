Alicia Keys' New Film Is Sparking Backlash For A Surprising Reason

Alicia Keys has produced a new romantic comedy, "Resort to Love," dropping on July 29 on Netflix. The film stars Christina Milian as a singer named Erica, who recently derailed her music career with an epic meltdown. In the aftermath, she's hired to play a wedding at a luxurious resort on a tropical island. When she arrives, she discovers that the groom is her ex-fiancee, per What's On Netflix. Shenanigans ensue as they do in any rom-com. Sinqua Walls and Jay Pharoah costar.

Will Erica get back together with her ex-fiancé? And does the film have any relevance to Keys' real life? The Twitterverse seems to think so. One Twitter user voiced a plot concern, chiming in with his feelings on the subject of the movie and its relation to rumors about Keys, writing, "So she was engaged to the man but didn't know his brother?" they wrote. "Also the irony of Alicia Keys producing a movie about a man calling off his wedding to immediately marry someone else isn't lost on me."

Why is the trailer for Keys' movie "Resort to Love" causing such backlash? Keep reading to find out.