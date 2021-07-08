How Tall Is Barron Trump?

There was a lot of coverage on Donald Trump's height, weight, and health during his presidency. In early 2019, the former POTUS underwent a full physical and the results were released to the public. "It is my determination that the President remains in very good health," Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a statement at the time, via (USA Today). A year earlier, eyebrows were raised as speculation grew around Trump's height. A report on the then-president's health was also released in 2018, and he was listed as standing 6-foot-3, per The Guardian. The reason this number stood out was that it listed Trump as one inch taller than his 2012 driver's license which stated he was 6-foot-2. Online sleuths poured over old photos in an attempt to ascertain Trump's true height. A photo of Trump standing next to 6-foot-3 baseball legend Alex Rodriguez – where Rodriguez looked noticeably taller than the former president — was cited as evidence that Trump was not as tall as he purported to be.

Regardless of his father's true height, it was clear from a young age that Barron Trump would grow to be very tall. In 2018, at only 12 years old, he was already as tall as his dad, per Town & Country. The youngest Trump kid caused a stir online when a video showed him towering over Mike Pence at a Republican National Convention in 2020, per International Business Times.

So how tall is Trump's youngest son? Short answer: very.