What Were Bill Cosby's First Words After Being Released From Prison?

When Bill Cosby was released from prison, he could have had anything he wanted — a luxurious cashmere sweater to replace his coarse prison uniform, a meal from the best restaurant in town delivered right to his door. After all, despite his legal troubles, the former actor and comedian still has a net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

But Cosby had simpler wishes. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail reveal that the disgraced comedian just wanted to have pizza on his couch in the Elkins Park, Pennsylvania home he shares with his wife of 57 years, Camille. He was even still in his prison uniform in the photos of him sitting on his bed. Cosby's spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, revealed the former actor's first words when he got into the car that would take him from prison to his suburban mansion. He said, "Andrew, is this a dream?" Cosby went on to say, "Are you real?" Wyatt replied, "I'm real, touch me ... Mr. Cosby this is real. You're free."

Cosby also asked how his wife sounded. They spoke on the phone almost every day since he went to prison, but Cosby did not want his wife or daughters to see him in prison. Wyatt said their reunion was "... like watching teenage love. The way she touched him and said, 'Billy.' He said, 'My dear Camille," per the Daily Mail.



