What Were Bill Cosby's First Words After Being Released From Prison?
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
On June 30, convicted sexual predator Bill Cosby was released from prison on a technicality after being convicted of sexual assault, per The New York Times. Prior to the allegations of sexual assault and the trial, Cosby was a beloved figure known as "America's Dad," thanks to his long-running role as Cliff Huxtable in "The Cosby Show," per BBC. Prior to his rise to global prominence, Cosby was a successful standup comedian.
Cosby was also a popular pitchman for brands including Jell-O, per Adweek, which reported in 2014 that Cosby said his success in that area is because of his "believability as a storyteller." (That was in 2011 when he was being inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame.) That's no longer the case, as 60 women came forward and accused Cosby of sexual abuse in alleged cases going all the way back to the 1960s, per NBC News. Cosby was arrested, convicted, and sent to jail. And then he was released due to violations of his due process.
Keep reading to find out what Cosby said when he was released from prison after nearly three years behind bars, per the Daily Mail.
This is how Bill Cosby reacted to being released from prison
When Bill Cosby was released from prison, he could have had anything he wanted — a luxurious cashmere sweater to replace his coarse prison uniform, a meal from the best restaurant in town delivered right to his door. After all, despite his legal troubles, the former actor and comedian still has a net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
But Cosby had simpler wishes. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail reveal that the disgraced comedian just wanted to have pizza on his couch in the Elkins Park, Pennsylvania home he shares with his wife of 57 years, Camille. He was even still in his prison uniform in the photos of him sitting on his bed. Cosby's spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, revealed the former actor's first words when he got into the car that would take him from prison to his suburban mansion. He said, "Andrew, is this a dream?" Cosby went on to say, "Are you real?" Wyatt replied, "I'm real, touch me ... Mr. Cosby this is real. You're free."
Cosby also asked how his wife sounded. They spoke on the phone almost every day since he went to prison, but Cosby did not want his wife or daughters to see him in prison. Wyatt said their reunion was "... like watching teenage love. The way she touched him and said, 'Billy.' He said, 'My dear Camille," per the Daily Mail.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).