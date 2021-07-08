The Tragic Death Of Rising TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane

In recent months, there has been a renewed focus on health issues affecting young people, primarily due to several high-profile influencer deaths. In April, "Van Life" influencer Lee MacMillan made waves in the media after committing suicide. Lee rose to fame by chronicling her and her boyfriend's travels in their converted van through Instagram posts and YouTube videos, per People. "She was the brightest light," one Instagram commenter wrote, per the outlet.

In the past, Lee was open about her battle with depression, and the sad news shined a light on the dichotomy between the curated social media feeds we see every day and the struggles of the people behind them. Months later, the conversation has been brought up once again as the news broke that an up-and-coming TikTok influencer, Caitlyn Loane, had suddenly died.

A fourth-generation Australian cattle farmer, Caitlyn quickly gained a following for her short videos showcasing her rural lifestyle. She was 19 when she died, per the Daily Mail. Here's what we know.