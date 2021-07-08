The Tragic Deaths Of Bridgerton Author Julia Quinn's Sister And Father

Chances are you've already devoured "Bridgerton," the Shonda Rhimes and Netflix collaboration that a phenomenon as soon as it premiered in April. The series follows the Bridgertons, an upper-class family in Regency-era London, as they navigate the ups and downs of high society life. Naturally, fans couldn't get enough of the steamy love scenes, classical covers of Taylor Swift songs, and wildly good-looking cast.

Julia Quinn, the series' author, couldn't have been happier to hand the story over to Rhimes. "I wanted to be the easiest, happiest, team-player author you could imagine," she said in a Shondaland interview. "And yea, I probably wouldn't have been so willing like that if it were someone else, I might've been more nervous, but I just trusted her implicitly."

Quinn went on to describe how thrilled she was to see her vision come to life. Sadly, what should have been one of the happiest years of her life was interrupted by the abrupt death of her father and sister. Here's what we know about the tragedy.