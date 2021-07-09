Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Done This To The Queen

In a recent YouTube video, royal expert and writer Lady Colin Campbell addressed the one thing that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have done over the past several months. She believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken "advantage" of Queen Elizabeth. "Harry knows that the Queen is a very tolerant person and so he and the wife have been taking full advantage of her tolerance in the hope that they would get away with everything. But as we have seen and we are going to see more and more, they have not got away with everything and they're not being allowed to get away with everything. Nor are they going to get away with everything indeed as I've said before, the fight back has started," Lady Campbell said. Harry has not seen the queen since Prince Philip's funeral back in April. If he travels to the UK in September — which is the plan, according to the Daily Mail — he will most likely visit with his grandmother — and royal watchers will be on high alert to see how things go.

While it's unclear exactly when Harry stands with his family today, Lady Campbell explained that his relationship with Prince William has suffered a great deal. She believes it will take a "very long time" for "William to trust" Harry again," she said in her YouTube video. She adds that William has been greatly "wounded" and feels "betrayed" by his brother.