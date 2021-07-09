Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Done This To The Queen
Many people believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blindsided Queen Elizabeth when they told her that they planned on stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving out of the UK. The rumors had been all over the media for months, so it's no surprise that Oprah Winfrey asked Harry about it during their sit-down interview that aired on March 7. Harry responded point blank: "No, I never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her," he said, according to People magazine. However, there have since been reports that Prince William was most upset with Harry for "blindsiding" their grandmother, regardless of what Harry's side of the story may be. "That was it for William, he felt they'd blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way," a source told The Sunday Times (via The Sun).
And while it is believed that Harry has a very good relationship with his grandmother, there are some new reports that suggest that he and Meghan have been taking something for granted. Keep reading to find out what a royal expert just said about what Harry and Meghan have done to the queen — and how that may end up backfiring sooner rather than later.
Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used the queen's tolerance to their advantage?
In a recent YouTube video, royal expert and writer Lady Colin Campbell addressed the one thing that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have done over the past several months. She believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken "advantage" of Queen Elizabeth. "Harry knows that the Queen is a very tolerant person and so he and the wife have been taking full advantage of her tolerance in the hope that they would get away with everything. But as we have seen and we are going to see more and more, they have not got away with everything and they're not being allowed to get away with everything. Nor are they going to get away with everything indeed as I've said before, the fight back has started," Lady Campbell said. Harry has not seen the queen since Prince Philip's funeral back in April. If he travels to the UK in September — which is the plan, according to the Daily Mail — he will most likely visit with his grandmother — and royal watchers will be on high alert to see how things go.
While it's unclear exactly when Harry stands with his family today, Lady Campbell explained that his relationship with Prince William has suffered a great deal. She believes it will take a "very long time" for "William to trust" Harry again," she said in her YouTube video. She adds that William has been greatly "wounded" and feels "betrayed" by his brother.