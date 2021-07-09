The Tragic Death Of Golden Girls Star Chick Vennera

Following news of Chick Vennera's death, many took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. His former castmate John Mariano wrote via Facebook: "We worked together on 'Steven Spielberg's Animaniacs.' We were "The Goodfeathers.' He's an amazing talent, but more so, an amazing person. I can go on, but I think you all get what I'm trying to say. Gentle rest grant unto thee, Chick."

Actor Donna Pescow also posted a heartfelt message on her Facebook account, writing, "I am heartbroken and will miss him greatly, but know what he leaves behind will be cherished forever. He was a loving husband and father. He adored his wife Suzie and his daughter Nicky beyond words. He was a fantastic actor, who could play any part and add the kind of joy to a performance that made it shine." She added, "He was a teacher who was dedicated to his students and loved to talk about how they grew as actors. And he was a friend, in all aspects of the word. Always."

One of his students said she is honored to have "experienced a piece of you in this lifetime." She wrote, "Rest easy to my first acting coach in LA, Chick Vennera. You taught me so much when I was just a hopeful young girl alone in Hollywood trying to follow her dreams. I didn't have a clue! Lol. You grounded me. You checked me. And then you molded me." Our condolences go out to Vennera's loved ones.