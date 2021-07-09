The Real Reason Sweet Home Sextuplets Is Ending

Courtney Waldrop got to the heart of the cancellation situation pretty quickly, telling fans, "So many of you have asked that throughout the past several months — and I have no responded on social media to that question because I didn't just want to respond in a comment." Courtney then took a beat to reflect on how the show's early beginnings, explaining how the decision to do a show shortly after learning she was pregnant with sextuplets was "really hard." She quipped, "We're just this little family from Alabama."

Ultimately, the two decided to go forward with the show — but with a caveat. "[And] we made the decision that if it ever became something that was hard on our family — hard on our kids — then we'd stop." Transitioning to the reveal of the show's future, Courtney explained, "We've decided that what's best for our family, for right now, is not to continue with the show. And that's hard to say because you guys are the most loyal and precious fans."

Courtney, too, said that she initially thought that "Sweet Home Sextuplets" would get a fourth season — they got approached, and they first agreed to it. "But then we started talking about some things — and filming is really hard," she said, noting the show was especially tough on the older boys. And ultimately, TLC decided during this time of indecision that it wouldn't continue the series. "It was almost God's way of shutting that door," Courtney concluded.