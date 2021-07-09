Valerie Bertinelli Has A Message For Critics Of Her Weight

Valerie Bertinelli is known to many as the host of the Food Network's "Valerie's Home Cooking," but her appearance sometimes garners more attention than her professional accolades, with some criticizing her weight.

Bertinelli has never shied away from discussing her relationship with weight, penning in a 2020 essay for TODAY about how the loss of her parents affected her lifestyle. "With the loss of my parents and dealing with other trials life throws our way, I've used food as a way not to feel the sadness or the stress. But by eating something away, all it does is make me feel worse about myself," she wrote. She added that she was on a mission "to know what true joy inside and out feels like." She also got candid with People in May 2020 about her relationship with food, saying it involved "mental and emotional work."

Although Bertinelli seems confident, she had a seemingly strong reaction to those who spoke about her weight. Keep reading for more details.