The Real Reason Dean Cain Is Causing Such A Stir

In the 1990s, Dean Cain starred opposite Teri Hatcher in the show "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman." And according to the notoriously conservative actor, this has made him an authority on comic books — including Marvel Comics, even though Superman is a DC Comics character.

But, never fear, comic fans: Dean Cain is an equal-opportunity comics hater. In January 2020, Cain made comments knocking his former character. "I promise you, as Superman — I wouldn't today be allowed to say: 'Truth, justice, and the American way,'" he said to conservative radio host Ainsley Earhardt, via ETalk. "Police officers are heroes. This whole 'cancel culture' thing that we're living in right now is crazy. It's like an early version of George Orwell's '1984.'" Cain apparently missed the memo that American hero Superman was an undocumented immigrant (born on a whole other planet, no less) in the DC Comics.

Now, Cain is causing a stir because he thinks the "wokies" are coming for Marvel Comics, too.