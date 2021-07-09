Why Ricky Gervais Is Under Fire Over The Office

It's been 20 years since the UK version of "The Office" first premiered, and Ricky Gervais, who wrote for the show and starred as main character David Brent, has some controversial thoughts about how the show would go over today.

Fans of both the UK and US versions of "The Office" know that the show relies on situational comedy that is often cringeworthy and hard to watch. Of course, this cringe-worthy comedy is exactly why many fans like the show, and although some of the jokes haven't exactly aged well, both versions of the show remain incredibly popular and relevant in today's pop culture. It seems that Gervais may have a slightly different take on how "The Office" bodes in today's cultural climate, however. During an interview with the BBC, Gervais admitted that he thinks "The Office" would be canceled in present-day — an omission that is sparking quite the conversation. "I mean now it would be canceled. I'm looking forward to when they pick out one thing and try to cancel it," Gervais said. "Someone said they might try to cancel it one day, and I say, 'Good let them cancel it. I've been paid!'"

